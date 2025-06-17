Global Tech Titans Join Forces with Indonesia’s Top CIOs for digitalCIO 2025

digitalCIO 2025 - Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Indonesia accelerates its national digital transformation amidst global economic turbulence, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty, its CIOs and IT leaders face unprecedented responsibility: to turn every tech investment into measurable business impact. Amidst these high stakes, digitalCIO 2025 emerges as the definitive platform for strategic collaboration, innovation, and transformation.Returning for its second edition on 15–16 July 2025 at the prestigious JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta, digitalCIO is set to convene over 400+ CIOs, digital leaders, and technology innovators under one roof. The summit promises an elite gathering of global solution providers showcasing tailored, forward-thinking solutions to tackle the most pressing challenges facing Indonesia’s digital ecosystem.At the forefront of this transformative experience is EmbedIT , a globally renowned technology powerhouse, which will deliver deep insights into the future of IT, data analytics, and the AI landscape. Attendees will witness live demonstrations of EmbedIT’s breakthrough innovations, designed to accelerate digital transformation while ensuring resilience and ROI.Speaking on Indonesia’s rapid digital evolution, Mihaela Todica, VP for Southeast Asia at EmbedIT, shared her vision ahead of the summit:“In today’s climate of global uncertainty, technology must do more than adapt—it must lead. Tech companies have a responsibility to drive growth, resilience, and innovation across industries. At EmbedIT, we see Indonesia not just as a market but as a strategic partner in advancing this mission. With the rise of AI as the new trend, we help businesses in Indonesia stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape by equipping CIOs and IT leaders with actionable data, agile systems, and AI-powered tools.”She continued, “At EmbedIT, we don’t just offer solutions—we partner with companies to understand their needs and help them navigate today’s technology challenges. Our consultative approach means we work closely with clients to develop what truly works, from strategy to implementation. We’re excited to connect with Indonesia’s forward-thinking tech leaders and play a meaningful role in their digital journey."Alongside EmbedIT, a powerful lineup of industry leaders—including OutSystems, Ping Identity, Zoho, FanRuan, Oz Forensics, and others—will exhibit cutting-edge solutions that reimagine business continuity, security, and innovation.As Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing tech hub, Indonesia is ripe with opportunities, boasting advanced infrastructure, a skilled talent pool, and supportive policies. Yet, what the nation needs is a converging platform that bridges industry silos and drives holistic conversations. digitalCIO 2025 answers that call—bringing together sector leaders, regulators, and disruptors to deliver deep-dive sessions enriched with real-world use cases, future-forward strategies, and insights across a wide array of industries.Key sessions will explore many high-impact themes such as:• Blockchain Beyond Cryptocurrency• How 5G and the Leap to 6G will Drive Global Digital Innovation• Generative Intelligence in the age of AI• App Modernization: The Catalyst for Future-Proofing Your Business• Evolving from Hybrid to Multi-Cloud• The evolving Cybersecurity priorities of CIOs• Leveraging Low-Code Platforms for Accelerated Innovation and Enterprise AgilityWith Indonesia’s ICT market poised to hit $81.21 billion by 2027, digitalCIO 2025 is positioned to be the most strategic event of the year—offering a front-row seat to the technologies, partnerships, and strategies shaping the future of business in the region.For more information about the event, log on to:About Tradepass Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

