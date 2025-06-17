Media Advisory: Tara H. Jackson is the new Prince George’s County State’s Attorney

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tara H. Jackson is the new Prince George’s County State’s Attorney

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Tara H. Jackson has been selected as the new State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County. Jackson succeeded Angela D. Alsobrooks, who was elected to the U.S. Senate, to serve as the Acting County Executive for Prince George’s County, Maryland. Jackson will serve as Prince George’s County State’s Attorney as Aisha Braveboy will be sworn in as county executive this week.

Jackson’s career includes more than 20 years in the government and legal community. Jackson formerly served as Prince George’s County’s Chief Administrative Officer, beginning in December 2020. She began her career in public service as a prosecutor in the State’s Attorney's Office, and later took on a role serving as Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO) for Government Operations under County Executive Alsobrooks.

Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science from James Madison University, a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law, and a Master of Divinity in Leadership Development from the Phoenix Seminary.

Pursuant to Article V of the Maryland Constitution, the circuit court judges of Prince George's County appointed Jackson to fill the vacancy of State’s Attorney for the remaining term.

