Daily Session Report for Monday, June 16, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 16, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Malagari.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following correspondence:

· From the Pennsylvania Auditor General in accordance with the provisions of Article V111, Section 7(a) (4)

of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Section 204 of the Capital Facilities Debt

Enabling Act (Act 1 of 1999, as amended), providing the accompany certification in connection with the

general obligation bond sale of June 4, 2025.

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 257 Health

HR 258 Judiciary

HR 259 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1597 Education

HB 1598 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1599 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1610 Finance

HB 1601 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1602 Insurance

HB 1603 Housing And Community Development

HB 1604 Judiciary

HB 1605 State Government

HB 1606 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 1607 Children And Youth

HB 1608 Transportation

HB 1609 Appropriations

HB 1611 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 1612 Judiciary

HB 1613 Judiciary

HB 1614 Game And Fisheries

HB 1615 Judiciary

HB 1616 Judiciary

HB 1617 Labor And Industry

SB 311 Energy

SB 719 Professional Licensure

SB 748 Commerce

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.