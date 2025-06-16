Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,574 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, June 16, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 16, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Malagari.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following correspondence:

 

·         From the Pennsylvania Auditor General in accordance with the provisions of Article V111, Section 7(a) (4)

of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Section 204 of the Capital Facilities Debt

Enabling Act (Act 1 of 1999, as amended), providing the accompany certification in connection with the

general obligation bond sale of June 4, 2025.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 257     Health

HR 258     Judiciary

HR 259     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

 

HB 1597   Education

HB 1598   Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1599   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1610   Finance

HB 1601   Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1602   Insurance

HB 1603   Housing And Community Development

HB 1604   Judiciary

HB 1605   State Government

HB 1606   Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 1607   Children And Youth

HB 1608   Transportation

HB 1609   Appropriations

HB 1611   Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 1612   Judiciary

HB 1613   Judiciary

HB 1614   Game And Fisheries

HB 1615   Judiciary

HB 1616   Judiciary

HB 1617   Labor And Industry

 

SB 311      Energy

SB 719      Professional Licensure

SB 748      Commerce

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 179

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HB 205

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 350

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1212

From Health Reported as Amended

HB 1234

From Health Reported as Committed

HB 1257

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended

HB 1306

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1364

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1498

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

HR 5

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HR 221

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HR 235

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 255

From Health Reported as Committed

 

SB 89

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended

SB 411

From Health Reported as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 17, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, June 16, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more