Daily Session Report for Monday, June 16, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 16, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Malagari.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following correspondence:
· From the Pennsylvania Auditor General in accordance with the provisions of Article V111, Section 7(a) (4)
of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Section 204 of the Capital Facilities Debt
Enabling Act (Act 1 of 1999, as amended), providing the accompany certification in connection with the
general obligation bond sale of June 4, 2025.
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 257 Health
HR 258 Judiciary
HR 259 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1597 Education
HB 1598 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 1599 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1610 Finance
HB 1601 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 1602 Insurance
HB 1603 Housing And Community Development
HB 1604 Judiciary
HB 1605 State Government
HB 1606 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 1607 Children And Youth
HB 1608 Transportation
HB 1609 Appropriations
HB 1611 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 1612 Judiciary
HB 1613 Judiciary
HB 1614 Game And Fisheries
HB 1615 Judiciary
HB 1616 Judiciary
HB 1617 Labor And Industry
SB 311 Energy
SB 719 Professional Licensure
SB 748 Commerce
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Amended
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
|
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended
|
From Health Reported as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
