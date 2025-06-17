SHARON APPELBAUM RECOGNIZED IN LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL’S WOMENS LEADERSHIP AWARDS

Sharon Appelbaum LABJ Women Leadership Award 2025

Appelbaum recognized for her leadership and impact as a top criminal defense and white-collar litigator in Southern California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California criminal defense law firm Appelbaum Law, P.C. announced today that Founding Attorney Sharon Appelbaum has been recognized as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2025 Women’s Leadership Awards. The annual honor highlights women leaders across industries who have demonstrated exceptional professional accomplishments and community impact. Appelbaum is featured in the Journal’s special Women’s Leadership edition published today.Appelbaum, a nationally recognized criminal defense and white-collar litigator , is known for her strategic, discreet, and highly effective advocacy in high-stakes matters. With experience as a former Manhattan prosecutor and over a decade leading her own firm, she has built a reputation for tackling complex cases with integrity and resolve.In just the last year, Appelbaum has secured dismissals, mental health diversions, and resolutions for clients facing accusations ranging from financial fraud and elder abuse to sexual misconduct and domestic violence. She recently served as trial counsel in a criminal case that resulted in a hung jury and no conviction, reinforcing her ability to defend her clients when the stakes are highest. She represents professionals, executives, and public figures in high-stakes matters, including federal and state investigations, complex financial crimes, sex crimes, domestic violence, elder abuse, cybercrime, and regulatory enforcement actions.Appelbaum has been named a Legal Visionary by the LA Times, Top 100 Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers and is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America. She also mentors young attorneys, supports survivors of human trafficking through pro bono legal work, and is an active member of professional communities across California.Appelbaum Law, P.C. continues to focus on pre-arrest intervention, crisis management, and trial defense, advocating for clients facing investigations and charges in today’s rapidly shifting legal and political climate.About Appelbaum Law, P.C.At Appelbaum Law, we provide comprehensive criminal defense and white-collar representation tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Our team brings unparalleled expertise to cases involving financial fraud, regulatory investigations, and serious criminal allegations, delivering strategic and results-driven advocacy. With offices in Los Angeles and San Diego, we are committed to protecting the rights, reputations, and futures of our clients. For more information, please visit AppelbaumLaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

