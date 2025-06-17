DCAC Austin 2025 Welcomes Back Wade Vinson of NVIDIA as Keynote Speaker

NVIDIA’s Chief Data Center Distinguished Engineer Returns to the DCAC Stage to Lead This Year’s Visionary Conversation.

DCAC is where leaders come to challenge assumptions and spark the future, and Wade exemplifies that mission.” — Kirk Offel, Founder of DCAC

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCAC Austin is honored to announce that Wade Vinson, Chief Data Center Distinguished Engineer at NVIDIA, will return as keynote speaker for the 2025 Data Center Anti-Conference, taking place this September in Austin, Texas!Wade Vinson’s 2024 keynote captivated the DCAC community with its deep insights, future-forward perspective, and unapologetically bold thinking. This year, he returns to lead the conversation, bringing even more momentum from his work at NVIDIA, the global leader in accelerated computing and artificial intelligence.“While many data centers are capable of supporting AI factories, the real challenge is learning how to scale power to get the most tokens per amp, per substation, per molecule, or even per nucleus, both now and in the future.” Wade Vinson, NVIDIA“NVIDIA is at the heart of the AI-driven data center revolution, and Wade Vinson is one of the minds pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch: Mission Critical and Founder of DCAC. “Having Wade back on our stage is not just an honor, it’s a statement. DCAC is where leaders come to challenge assumptions and spark the future, and Wade exemplifies that mission.”At NVIDIA, Vinson plays a critical role in defining the infrastructure behind some of the world’s most advanced computing platforms. As AI transforms every aspect of digital infrastructure, from power and cooling to scale and speed, his keynote will offer a front-row seat to the future being built right now!A proud graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Houston, and a Texas native, Vinson’s return to DCAC Austin is more than a keynote; it’s a homecoming!About NVIDIA:NVIDIA is the world leader in GPU-accelerated computing, powering breakthroughs in AI, high-performance computing, and data center infrastructure. From foundational chip design to full-stack systems, NVIDIA continues to define what’s next in technology, and Wade Vinson stands at the center of its most transformative work.About DCAC AustinDCAC (Data Center Anti-Conference) is where the most daring, innovative, and curious minds in the mission-critical industry come to break boundaries. With a focus on real talk, real connections, and real results, DCAC Austin continues to grow as a leading platform for collaboration and disruption in the data center world.To learn more about DCAC Austin 2025, visit dcac-live.com and join us in shaping the infrastructure of tomorrow.

DCACLive2024 Keynote: Wade Vinson | NVIDIA

