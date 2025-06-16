Anti-SLAPP Motion Is Only as Timely as Supporting Papers

Div. One of the First District Court of Appeal has held that a special motion to strike filed under California’s anti-SLAPP statute was properly denied on timeliness grounds where the request itself was submitted within the statutory 60-day window but the supporting memorandum of points and authorities was not.

