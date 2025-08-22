Submit Release
Ignorance of Employer as to Wage Laws Is Not ‘Good Faith’

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that an employer seeking to avoid mandated liquidated damages for failing to pay an employee the minimum wages required by law by asserting a good-faith defense must show that some efforts were made to understand what the law requires.

