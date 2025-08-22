OC judge tosses negligence claim, allows civil rights case to proceed

(Subscription required) An Orange County Superior Court judge dismissed negligence claims against the County of Orange as barred by prisoner immunity, but gave a plaintiff alleging abuse at Juvenile Hall leave to amend her civil rights claims.

