Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,564 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 1919, Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act

H.R. 1919 would prohibit the Federal Reserve banks from providing products or services directly to individual consumers and from maintaining such accounts on their behalf. The bill also would prohibit testing, studying, developing, creating, or implementing a central bank digital currency and bar the banks from using such a currency to implement monetary policy.

The bill’s prohibition on the Federal Reserve studying the use of digital currency would result in administrative cost savings. Such savings increase remittances from the Federal Reserve to the Treasury, which are recorded in the budget as revenues. CBO estimates that enacting the bill would increase revenues by an insignificant amount over the 2025‑2035 period.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Nathaniel Frentz. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 1919, Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more