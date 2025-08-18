H.R. 2965, Small Business Regulatory Reduction Act of 2025

H.R. 2965 would require the Small Business Administration (SBA) to ensure that, beginning in fiscal year 2026, any regulatory changes issued by the agency would not increase compliance costs for small businesses for that fiscal year. The bill also would require the SBA to report annually on the costs to small businesses to comply with regulatory changes issued by each federal agency.

Under current law, federal agencies are required to publish in the Federal Register an analysis of any significant costs that small businesses would incur to comply with new or updated rules. The SBA currently reports those costs.

CBO expects that the SBA would use information it currently collects to meet the requirements of H.R. 2965. On that basis, we estimate that the cost to implement the bill would be insignificant over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aurora Swanson. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.