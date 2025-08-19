Emissions of Greenhouse Gases in the Agriculture Sector

The agriculture sector emits greenhouse gases (GHGs) through its two main activities: producing crops and managing livestock (including poultry). The sector is the nation's leading source of emissions of GHGs other than carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). The accumulation of GHGs in the atmosphere contributes to climate change, which affects the economy and the federal budget.

This is the fourth in a series of reports from the Congressional Budget Office on GHG emissions in various sectors of the economy. It provides an overview of the main components of GHG emissions from agriculture, recent trends in those emissions, and projections of future emissions.