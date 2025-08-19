H.R. 1809, Great Lakes Fishery Research Reauthorization Act

H.R. 1809 would reauthorize the appropriation of $15 million each year from 2026 through 2030 for the U.S. Geological Survey to monitor, assess, and research activities in support of the binational fisheries within the Great Lakes Basin. Under current law, that authority expires at the end of 2025. In 2024, the Congress provided $15 million for those activities.

CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted near the end of 2025 and that the specified amounts will be provided in each year. Based on historical spending patterns for similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $70 million over the 2025‑2030 period and $5 million after 2030.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).

Table 1. Estimated Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 1809 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Authorization 0 15 15 15 15 15 75 Estimated Outlays 0 11 14 15 15 15 70

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Emilia Oliva. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.