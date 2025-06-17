From Console to Concert Hall: PlayStation | The Concert To Hit The U.S. as Part of Global Tour

Groundbreaking Video Game Concert Offers an Electrifying, Next-Level Experience Featuring the Iconic Music and Visuals from “The Last of Us” Franchise, and More

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sony Interactive Entertainment, GEA Live and RoadCo Entertainment today announced the U.S. tour dates for PlayStation| The Concert ( www.playstation.com/theconcert ), a groundbreaking live music event that brings the most iconic gaming soundtracks to life, live on stage. The world premiere of the global tour launched last month in Dublin to rave reviews. The thrilling production combines the breathtaking music and visuals from nine legendary video game titles into one unforgettable experience. PlayStation | The Concert transports fans into the epic worlds of games that have not only captivated its players, but are celebrated for their breathtaking and immersive soundtracks including “God of War,” “The Last of Us,” “Ghost of Tsushima,” “Horizon,” “Astro Bot,” “Journey,” “Helldivers 2,” “Bloodborne,” and “Uncharted.”The U.S. tour of PlayStation | The Concert will press start in New York City on October 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale June 20.PlayStation | The Concert showcases a stunning fusion of multi-layered visuals, immersive surround sound, and an all-star ensemble featuring classical and modern instruments. At the heart of the concert is a troupe of 15 world-class virtuouso soloists, each delivering artistic precision and show-stopping performances that blend classical mastery with contemporary flair. The legendary scores from composers like Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), and Bear McCreary (God of War) will reach new heights, offering fans a deeply immersive live concert experience.For more than three decades, PlayStation has been at the cutting edge of gaming, setting new standards for innovation and delivering unforgettable experiences to millions around the world. The games featured in this tour aren’t just titles, they’re cultural touchstones that have reshaped the entertainment landscape. Now, with video game music stepping into the global spotlight, PlayStation | The Concert is poised to redefine what a music experience can be. The ultimate video game concert experience embodies PlayStation’s innovative spirit and pushes the limits of what’s possible.For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit www.playstation.com/theconcert and follow @PlayStation on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Join the conversation with #PlayStationTheConcert.About Sony Interactive EntertainmentSony Interactive Entertainment pushes the boundaries of entertainment and innovation, starting from the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. Today, we continue to deliver innovative and thrilling experiences to a global audience through our PlayStation line of products and services that include generation-defining hardware, pioneering network services, and award-winning games. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global functions in California, London, and Tokyo, and game development studios around the world as part of PlayStation Studios, we believe that the power of play is borderless. Sony Interactive Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation.About GEA LiveGEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music’s Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world’s most cherished brands.About RoadCoRoadCo Entertainment, formed in 2020, is a producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences. A collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and independent touring entrepreneurs Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, RoadCo represents a broad roster of live events based on popular brands and intellectual properties, as well as all-new immersive and interactive attractions for audiences of all ages.Note to media: press assets are available here.

