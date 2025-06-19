SAG-AFTRA 2025 Election News: Slavin Enters Presidential Race

SAG-AFTRA Presidential Candidate Chuck Slavin (Photo by Kristen D'Amico) Actor and SAG-AFTRA Presidential Candidate Chuck Slavin (Photo by Kristen D'Amico)

It's Official: Chuck Slavin's SAG-AFTRA Presidential Journey Begins

Together, we can build a union that listens, acts, and delivers for every member. I’m ready to lead with integrity and fight for our collective future.” — Chuck Slavin

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chuck Slavin , a dedicated and passionate advocate for union members, has officially secured the nomination for candidacy in the 2025 SAG-AFTRA Presidential Election. With a vision to unite and strengthen the union, Slavin’s campaign platform, “Together,” outlines his commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and robust representation for all members.Slavin’s platform, detailed at UnionMemberNews.com , emphasizes collaborative leadership, fair contracts, and protecting the rights and livelihoods of SAG-AFTRA members in an ever-evolving industry. His campaign is built on the belief that a united union is a stronger union, empowering performers, broadcasters, and other professionals to thrive.“I am honored to have earned the nomination and to stand with my fellow SAG-AFTRA members in this critical election,” said Slavin. “Together, we can build a union that listens, acts, and delivers for every member. I’m ready to lead with integrity and fight for our collective future.”The campaign invites supporters to contribute to its efforts through donations at https://www.gofundme.com/f/strengthen-sagaftra-with-your-support . Every contribution helps amplify the campaign’s message and reach more members across the country. SAG-AFTRA uses a third party vendor for campaign literature which can be upwards of $5000 for a single message to all members in good standing.For more information about Chuck Slavin’s candidacy, platform, or to get involved, please visit UnionMemberNews.com or contact the campaign team at 781-789-3145.About Chuck SlavinChuck Slavin is a seasoned SAG-AFTRA member with a deep commitment to advancing the interests of performers and media professionals. Known for his tireless advocacy, Slavin brings a wealth of experience and a vision for unity to his candidacy for SAG-AFTRA President.

