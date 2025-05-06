Chuck Slavin Announces Exploration of 2025 SAG-AFTRA National Presidential Run

Chuck Slavin in San Francisco, Northern California Chuck Slavin working broadcast on the TV truck in Boston Chuck Slavin Headshot

Industry Advocate Seeks to Connect with Fellow Members Nationwide

This union (SAG-AFTRA) belongs to the members” — Chuck Slavin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chuck Slavin , a dedicated SAG-AFTRA member, union advocate, and entertainment community organizer, has officially announced he is exploring a run for National President of SAG-AFTRA in the 2025 election.With over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry and a proven track record of grassroots leadership, Slavin is launching a nationwide listening tour to engage with union members and ensure their voices shape the future of SAG-AFTRA.“This union belongs to the members,” said Slavin. “I’m exploring this run because I believe we need leadership that’s accessible, transparent, and relentlessly focused on protecting performers and all covered workers. My platform will prioritize robust AI protections to safeguard our likenesses and voices, equitable contracts for all members regardless of market size, and a stronger safety net for our most vulnerable workers. The best way to shape that leadership is to start by listening.”Slavin, recognized for uniting performers and championing union activism at both regional and national levels, underscored the need for unity and open dialogue as the industry navigates challenges like AI, streaming economics, and fair working conditions. He also issued a bold call to action for prominent industry figures: “If you are a celebrity who is fed up with the state of this union and the industry as a whole, now is the time to stand up and fight back. I would love to talk. Your public support and/or your name on the ballot will give us ammunition to get this union on track. Let’s be honest, for far too long leadership has leveraged movie ‘star’ candidates to capture positions in our union. Our members vote for the star and ultimately against our own best interests. The entrenched and captured SAG-AFTRA parties know that celebrities get the votes—just like those free screeners keep you paying your dues, even when this union has provided you little by way of opportunity or protection. Now is the time to defend your profession and your fellow actors.”He is actively reaching out to members across all locals to hear their concerns, hopes, and priorities for SAG-AFTRA’s future.Those interested in connecting with Chuck Slavin or participating in upcoming discussions are encouraged to reach out via phone or email at 781-789-3145 chuckslavin@me.com or follow updates at @ChuckSlavin on X. See for yourself how accessible Chuck is by reaching out.

