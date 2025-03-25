SAG-AFTRA Members Urge Swift Action on AI/GAI Disclosure

Union Member News Logo Actor Erik Nicolaisen Actor Chuck Slavin

Erik Nicolaisen and Chuck Slavin Urge Swift Action on AI/GAI Disclosure Resolution After Strong Support at SAG-AFTRA National Convention

The pace of AI adoption is staggering, and our industry can’t afford to lag behind in protecting its creatives,” — Erik Nicolaisen

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erik Nicolaisen and Chuck Slavin Urge Swift Action on AI/GAI Disclosure Resolution After Strong Support at SAG-AFTRA National ConventionErik Nicolaisen (Portland) and Chuck Slavin (New England) are pressing the SAG-AFTRA National Board to act quickly on a resolution they championed, which received overwhelming approval from delegates at the recent SAG-AFTRA National Convention. The resolution calls for transparency and accountability in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GAI) within the entertainment industry, a need made even more pressing by recent developments highlighted in sources like KUOW’s article, “ And the Winner is... Artificial Intelligence. The KUOW piece shines a spotlight on the accelerating role of AI in creative and production work, signaling a critical moment for the industry. Nicolaisen and Slavin argue that without clear rules, the rapid integration of AI and GAI technologies risks eroding workers’ rights and intellectual property protections. Their resolution aims to establish guidelines ensuring that AI’s presence in entertainment is disclosed and managed responsibly.“The pace of AI adoption is staggering, and our industry can’t afford to lag behind in protecting its creatives,” Nicolaisen said. “This resolution isn’t just timely—it’s essential for fairness and accountability.”Slavin added, “AI can replicate voices, write scripts, and produce visuals, yet too little is known about its use in our field. The last contract negotiation left members vulnerable by skimping on data protections and AI oversight. We need transparency so creators know where they stand and can claim the rights they’re entitled to.”The resolution’s strong backing at the convention reflects widespread unease among SAG-AFTRA members about AI’s unchecked growth in entertainment. Nicolaisen and Slavin now urge the National Board to turn this momentum into action, crafting concrete policies to guide AI’s role in the industry. They warn that delays could jeopardize both the creative integrity of the sector and the livelihoods of its workforce.The duo is calling for the National Board to fast-track discussions on AI and GAI transparency and implement the resolution’s proposed measures. “This is about setting a standard for responsible innovation,” Slavin emphasized.For further details or to arrange interviews with Erik Nicolaisen or Chuck Slavin, please visit: unionmembernews.comAbout Erik Nicolaisen:Erik Nicolaisen is a dedicated advocate for entertainment industry workers, deeply engaged in SAG-AFTRA efforts to ensure emerging technologies like AI benefit and safeguard members.About Chuck Slavin:Based in New England, Chuck Slavin is a tireless proponent of fairness and transparency in entertainment. He collaborates with peers to address technological shifts, including AI and GAI, to protect SAG-AFTRA members’ interests.

