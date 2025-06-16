RESIL® Certified for Expanded Biostimulant Efficacy Claims in the EU

Two applications of 1 litre per hectare of RESIL® resulted in an increase of 12.5 metric tons of onions per hectare. Chart depicting the increase in potato yield when treated with RESIL® Company Logo (Bioline Corp.)

BioLiNE's innovative biostimulant, RESIL®, has received expanded CE certification, confirming it as a trusted tool to enhance crop production in Europe.

This expanded certification highlights RESIL®’s versatility, efficacy, and safety, positioning it as the essential solution for European growers to improve crop resilience and manage the unknown.” — Gieljam Dejong, NutriTrain BV.

ALVINSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioLiNE® Corporation's innovative biostimulant, RESIL, marketed in Europe by NutriTrain BV, has received expanded CE certification, strengthening its position as a trusted tool to enhance crop production in Europe.Initially certified in 2023, RESILwas one of the first plant biostimulant products recognized as a non-microbial biostimulant (PFC 6.B) in accordance with the new and stringent EU regulations. The certification of this industry-leading biostimulant was backed by a comprehensive dossier of efficacy data supporting its ability to increase crop yields across all broadacre crops and enhance tolerance to abiotic stress in Brassica napus L (canola). With the latest certification update, the product’s performance claims have been officially broadened, offering even greater agronomic and commercial value to growers across the EU. The expanded certification specifically covers the following claims:1. Strengthening drought and heat stress tolerance for all 42 crops identified in the broadacre crop grouping and all 83 crops in the vegetables, ornamental and AMP crops grouping outlined in the EN 17700:1 standard 2. Improving nutrient use efficiency for all three essential nutrients - nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium – across all crops in the broadacre grouping.3. Significantly enhancing multiple quality traits, including increasing the number of pods per plant, plant weight, root growth, the number of seeds per plant and the overall yield for all crops in the broadacre grouping.4. Increasing several quality traits in vegetable, ornamental, and AMP crops – most notably chlorophyll content, marketable fruit yield, fruit and plant weight, root growth and overall yield.Plant biostimulants improve nutrient availability, uptake, or use efficiency, and tolerance to abiotic stress. They often have similar modes of action across all crops and enhance crop growth, development, quality and/or yield. The CE mark ensures growers that the biostimulants they are using are quality products, effective, and safe for the environment.“This expanded certification highlights RESIL’s versatility, efficacy, and safety, positioning it as the essential solution for European growers to improve crop resilience and manage the unknown” said Gieljam Dejong of NutriTrain. “We see strong demand, particularly in vegetable and AMP sectors, for biostimulants that tangibly improve sustainability and efficiency."RESIL, also known as BioLiNEGold, has been commercially marketed to growers in North America since 2018. The technology has a proven track record of effectiveness on over one million hectares of crops annually across Canada and the U.S. In, 2024, BioLiNEGold, became one of the first biostimulant products to achieve certification under the Certified Biostimulant program, administered by The Fertilizer Institute The Go-To Tool in Every Grower’s ToolboxRESILis a simple, effective, and affordable go-to-tool for helping growers manage their crops. Supplementing crop production with RESILhelps growers improve yields, maximize inputs, and sustain healthy soils. This effective biostimulant is helping growers improve margins and manage the risk posed to their crops by environmental stress factors such as heat and drought. The technology is essential to supporting crops’ natural defenses, and contributing to crop vitality, stress resistance and yield optimization. The versatility of RESILkeeps things simple for farmers and fertilizing product formulators. RESILcan be mixed or added to almost all agricultural inputs and can be applied with all common nutrient and/or pesticide sprays.

