Chart-topping Singer-Songwriter Fawn Returns with “THINK”—A Fresh, Feel-Good Dance Tune from The Archive Collection

Think written and performed by Fawn

Drawn from her Archive Collection and inspired by a transformative personal love story, "Think" is a mood-boosting and dynamic dance anthem.

It’s a simple message that many can relate to. At the heart of it, people just want to be seen and loved for who they are—and to give love back. That’s what this song is about.” — Fawn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records announces the upcoming release of “ THINK ,” a new high-energy dance track from Billboard -charting artist Fawn —an internationally recognized singer-songwriter, recording artist, and composer. The single is set for release on August 8, 2025, with pre-orders available starting July 28th.Written from a deeply personal place, Fawn shares, “This song was written about a love that turned my world upside down, and I just had to hang on for the ride of my life.”“THINK” is part of The Archive Collection—a special series curated by Fawn, featuring unreleased tracks, remixes, a select number of previously released songs and several unheard original songs pulled from her personal vault. Fawn said, "'Think' is a simple message that many can relate to. At the heart of it, people just want to be seen and loved for who they are—and to give love back. That’s what this song is about.”The track was produced, engineered, and mastered by CMix3r, with Fawn recording her vocals at Terrace Studios in the Hollywood Hills of California. Fawn continues, CMix3r is such a talented producer, and it is a blessing and a joy to work with him on another one of my original songs."Reflecting further on the release, Fawn added, “After reviewing hundreds of songs for this series, ‘THINK’ stood out as a perfect fit for my weekly summer dance rollout. It has a great energy and a message that fits right in with any feel-good playlist.”“THINK” will be available on all major digital platforms, including Beatport, starting August 8, 2025.

