PRACTICE GROWTH PARTNER’S LANA MANGANIELLO RECOGNIZED IN LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL’S WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Law firm consulting group Practice Growth Partner announced today that its founder, Lana Manganiello , has been recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2025 Women’s Leadership Awards. This annual honor celebrates women across Los Angeles who demonstrate exceptional leadership, career achievement, and community impact. Manganiello is featured as a nominee in the Journal’s Women’s Leadership edition published today.Manganiello was recognized for her work launching and growing Practice Growth Partner, a national consulting firm that supports law firms and attorneys in building client-centered, sustainable practices through strategic business development, training, and leadership support. She partners with lawyers across practice areas and firm sizes to help align their professional efforts with long-term growth and purpose.She is also the author of Careers in Business Law: Forging Your Path to Success, published by the American Bar Association in 2024, which offers a practical roadmap for legal professionals building fulfilling, impactful careers.Manganiello was further honored for her extensive volunteer service within the legal community, including her role as President of Counsel for Justice , the pro bono partner of the Los Angeles County Bar Association. Over the last 18 months, she has helped lead the organization through a period of significant growth and change, strengthening its infrastructure, clarifying its mission, and deepening its service to both the public and the legal community.In addition to her work with Counsel for Justice, Manganiello serves on the Board of the Legal Marketing Association’s Western Region and is a longtime Board Member of the San Diego County Bar Foundation.“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside so many accomplished women who are leading with purpose,” said Manganiello. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to support lawyers and legal organizations that are doing work that matters, and I’m continually inspired by the communities I get to be a part of.”About Practice Growth PartnerPractice Growth Partner is a business development and strategy consultancy serving law firms and attorneys nationwide. Founded by Lana Manganiello, the firm provides training, coaching, and outsourced strategic planning to help lawyers grow practices that align with their values, relationships, and long-term goals. Learn more at practicegrowthpartner.com.

