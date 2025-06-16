Saskatchewan Housing Starts See Remarkable 108.6 Per Cent Growth

CANADA, June 16 - Released on June 16, 2025

Figures Show Strong Gains, Ranking Province First in the Nation

Today, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation released new data showing urban housing starts in Saskatchewan increased by 108.6 per cent in the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This places the province 1st in the nation for growth in this area.

"Saskatchewan's economy continues to show positive momentum and investor confidence," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "More homes are being built, and more people are living and working across the province than ever before."

In May 2025, urban housing starts across the province increased by 205.9 per cent over May 2024, placing Saskatchewan 2nd among the provinces for year-over-year growth.

Within that total, housing starts on single family homes were up 63.7 per cent, while multi-unit residential construction increased by 617.9 per cent compared to May 2024.

Housing starts refers to the number of housing projects that started that month.

The provincial economy continues to see substantial growth. Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

