Quorum Cyber Hosts Live Webinar on Remote Access Trojan Malware NodeSnake

NodeSnake connects to predefined C2 servers, including Cloudflare-proxied domains (e.g. sublime-forecasts-pale- scored.trycloudflare[.]com) and hard-coded IP addresses.

Attendees Receive Actionable Defense Strategies for Universities, Local Governments & Public Sector Companies Facing New RAT Malware

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber, a global, threat-led cybersecurity firm, will host a live webinar on Tuesday, June 24th, 2025, at 11 AM EDT / 4 PM BST. The 45-minute webinar, which will include a live Q&A session with Quorum Cyber’s Threat Intelligence team members who discovered NodeSnake, will cover their latest findings on the Remote Access Trojan (RAT) variant and malware strain strongly linked to the Interlock ransomware group. RAT and malware strains have been used to compromise the higher education sector and are believed to be targeting the public sector as well. Attendees may register for NodeSnake Explained: How to Detect and Defend Against It at https://bit.ly/4kBMn7g Attendees will leave the webinar equipped to defend themselves from NodeSnake and Interlock. They will have the opportunity to ask Quorum Cyber’s experts – Principal Incident Responder Mark Cunningham-Dickie and Threat Intelligence Analyst Michael Forrest – questions to:-Gain valuable insights into NodeSnake and Interlock.-Understand how to protect their IT estate from the malware and threat actor.-Learn how to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and cyber resilience.Can’t attend the webinar?Access additional valuable content:-Read the in-depth blog: A Deep Dive into NodeSnake: the Devil is in the Detail -Download the NodeSnake Malware Report from Quorum Cyber’s Threat Intelligence Community.About Quorum CyberQuorum Cyber is on a mission to help good people win. Founded in Edinburgh in 2016, we’ve become one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies, protecting over 400 customers across four continents. We deliver tailored, threat-led cybersecurity services that empower organizations to stay ahead of attackers, align security with business goals, and thrive in an unpredictable digital world.As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and winner of the Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year 2025 award, our expertise runs as deep as our commitment to better cybersecurity outcomes. In 2024, Quorum Cyber brought this commitment to a global scale through the acquisitions of Difenda and Kivu in North America.With Quorum Cyber, resilience isn’t just a journey – it’s a guarantee. Learn more at www.quorumcyber.com or contact info@quorumcyber.com.###

