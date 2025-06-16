Submit Release
Monday, June 16, 2025

CANADA, June 16 - Note: All times local

9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

10:00 a.m The Prime Minister will welcome G7 leaders to Kananaskis, Alberta.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Working Session I on the global economic outlook.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

12:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Closed to media

12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 working lunch on economic growth, security, and resilience.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Closed to media

2:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Japan, Ishiba Shigeru.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Working Session III on making communities safe.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Closed to media

4:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

4:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

Note for media:

5:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a G7 family photo.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Country Golf Course

Note for media:

6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 working dinner on making the world secure.

Pomeroy Kananaskis Country Golf Course

Note for media:

