Wednesday, August 27, 2025

CANADA, August 26 - Note: All times local Riga, Latvia 10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will visit the Ādaži Military Base. Note for media: 11:35 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver a brief statement to media. Note for media: 12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel. Note for media: 3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart from Riga, Latvia. Note for media: National Capital Region, Canada 5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Ontario. Closed to media

