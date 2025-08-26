Canada strengthens ties with Latvia and renews key NATO mission

CANADA, August 26 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, arrived in Latvia, where he will focus on strengthening transatlantic security and NATO efforts to deter Russian aggression on the Eastern Flank.

In Riga, Prime Minister Carney met with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa, and announced Canada’s renewal of Operation REASSURANCE for another three years.

Canada launched Operation REASSURANCE in 2014 following Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine. More than a decade later, it remains the Canadian Armed Forces’ largest overseas mission, with approximately 2,000 troops currently deployed to deter Russian aggression and defend NATO territory.

This renewal will sustain the Brigade’s personnel and military capabilities in Latvia – reinforcing our collective defence, strengthening co-operative security, and keeping NATO presence strong on the Eastern Flank. As Framework Nation, Canada leads the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia, a formation of approximately 3,000 personnel from 14 NATO Allies.

During their meeting, the prime ministers underscored the importance of NATO, of ending Russia’s war of aggression, and of securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. They focused on the need for robust security guarantees for durable, lasting peace. The leaders also discussed the importance of peace and security to economic growth and to advancing Canada’s economic partnership with Europe through trade and defence.

Quotes

“To secure lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe, we must deter and fortify. For over a decade, Canadian troops have played an indispensable role in deterring Russian aggression on NATO’s Eastern Flank and fortifying our shared defence. Canadians can be proud that our troops will continue to lead Operation REASSURANCE in this critical mission – for greater security, stability, and prosperity in Europe and around the world.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“Through Operation REASSURANCE, Canada’s Armed Forces members are on the front lines, working alongside our NATO Allies to strengthen defence on Europe’s Eastern Flank. Their dedication and professionalism help deter threats, protect the region, and uphold the democratic values that sustain peace and stability at home and abroad. Canada is proud to stand with its Allies and contribute to this vital mission.” The Hon. David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

During his visit to Latvia, Prime Minister Carney was accompanied by the Minister of National Defence, David J. McGuinty.

Canada will complete the full implementation of persistently deployed Brigade capabilities to Latvia by 2026, at which point the Brigade will have up to 2,200 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members as part of NATO’s Forward Land Forces and supporting elements in Latvia.

In June, the Prime Minister announced that Canada’s defence investments for 2025-26 will be over $9 billion, helping strengthen the CAF’s capabilities and readiness while bringing Canada to NATO’s 2% defence spending goal this year.

At the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, Canada agreed to a new Defence Investment Pledge to invest 3.5% of annual GDP on core defence investments as well as 1.5% on defence and security relation investments by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective security.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Carney announced the largest pay raise for CAF members in a generation.

