Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,020 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa

CANADA, August 26 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Siliņa emphasized the strong and growing bilateral relationship between Canada and Latvia. They also discussed the importance of peace and security to economic growth, and of advancing Canada’s economic partnership with Europe, including through AI, aerospace, and defence production.

The leaders underscored the importance of NATO, of ending Russia’s war of aggression, and of securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine – including the need for robust security guarantees.

Prime Minister Carney underlined Canada’s commitment to the security of Latvia and the region, exemplified by the extension of Operation REASSURANCE announced today. The Prime Minister also thanked the government and people of Latvia for their hospitality toward Canadian Armed Forces members.

The prime ministers agreed to remain in regular contact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more