Quorum Arms Federal Affairs Leaders with Early Intelligence from Top Think Tanks and 50+ Agencies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum , the leading public affairs software platform, announced a significant expansion to its federal document coverage. This expansion is designed to help professionals identify and respond to policy shifts earlier in the legislative and regulatory process.Launching today, the additional coverage will include two new document types—curated research from top U.S. think tanks and regulatory notices with informal guidance— and an expansion of existing agency press release documents, now spanning more than 130 federal departments and bureaus.“Policy doesn’t begin in the Federal Register,” said Quorum CEO Alex Wirth. “By the time it’s published, the window to shape it may already be closed. These new data sources give our users an edge, early intelligence, richer context, and a more direct path to impact.”New Sources for Earlier Policy InsightThe document coverage enhancement augments Quorum’s existing federal policy dataset with:- Think Tank Reports: Research and analysis from 25 influential institutions, including Brookings, the Heritage Foundation, CSIS, and Bipartisan Policy Center—offering insights that often shape emerging legislative and regulatory agendas.- Federal Agency Press Releases: Early indicators of funding opportunities, enforcement priorities, and agency direction from more than 50 additional sources across the executive branch.- Regulatory Notices and Guidance Documents: Informal but influential documents that clarify how agencies interpret and implement policy, often ahead of formal rulemaking.Powered by Patented AI Technology: Quorum Copilot All new documents will be fully integrated with Quorum Copilot, the platform’s built-in AI assistant tailored for public affairs workflows. Users can search across new and existing sources, ask policy-specific questions, and receive summaries, citations, and ready-to-share messaging within seconds.For example, a user can ask, “What are the early regulatory signals around carbon border adjustments in the U.S.?” and immediately receive a roundup of relevant think tank research, press releases from the Department of Energy, and any early-stage regulatory notices—along with the ability to generate stakeholder-ready briefings.“Quorum Copilot isn’t just surfacing information, it’s collapsing the distance between signal and strategy,” said Shlok Vaidya, SVP, Head of Product at Quorum. “By fusing early-stage inputs with tailored AI, we’re giving policy professionals a faster path to clarity, context, and coordinated action.”Built for Today’s Federal Affairs LeadersThe new content categories reflect the evolving realities of policymaking, where early signals often emerge outside of formal channels. This upgrade is especially valuable for federal affairs professionals tasked with:- Tracking emerging agency priorities- Preparing internal teams for regulatory changes- Shaping narratives before public comment periods begin- Aligning strategy with insights from thought leaders and peer organizationsAll new document types will be available to Quorum users with federal access and will appear automatically in their document dataset.About QuorumQuorum is the leading unified AI-powered public affairs platform, integrating legislative tracking, stakeholder management, grassroots advocacy, and PAC management tools. Trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, Quorum empowers teams to increase policy wins, understand the policy landscape, and build data-driven strategies.Quorum’s platform covers federal, state, local, school board, EU, and international issues, offering the most comprehensive data on the market. Its AI-powered tools, including Quorum Copilot, transform data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to respond quickly to legislative changes.Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Quorum supports clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits. Learn more at www.quorum.us

