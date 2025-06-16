TESCO® Launches SSM-6330-KIT for Reliable Substation and Intertie Testing in the Field

TESCO Metering Logo SSM-6330-KIT Substation and Intertie Tester with the TESCO 6330 Site Analyzer

Enables utility technicians to safely validate substation voltages and currents—reducing downtime, increasing reliability, and improving grid diagnostics.

By combining durability, ease of use, and seamless compatibility with the TESCO 6330 Meter Site Analyzer and ABB FT-1 test switches, we’re giving field teams the confidence to test smarter and safer.” — Tom Lawton, President & CEO

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCO, the trusted name in metering since 1904, proudly announces the release of the SSM-6330-KIT Sub-Station Test Cable Set, a rugged, purpose-built adapter designed for validating intertie connections and substation performance with unmatched accuracy.As the electric utility industry continues to prioritize grid reliability and interconnectivity, field technicians need the right tools to maintain and verify substation operations where systems converge. The SSM-6330-KIT delivers dependable results in these mission-critical environments.“This kit represents the next step in our ongoing commitment to deliver precision tools for the people who keep the grid running,” said Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO. “By combining durability, ease of use, and seamless compatibility with the TESCO 6330 Meter Site Analyzer and ABB FT-1 test switches, we’re giving field teams the confidence to test smarter and safer.”The SSM-6330-KIT is a companion to TESCO’s flagship 6330 Meter Site Analyzer, one of the most powerful and versatile portable meter testers available. Designed for both single-phase and polyphase applications, the 6330 enables technicians to measure voltage, current, phase angle, power factor, harmonics, and energy—all with industry-leading accuracy. With the addition of the SSM-6330-KIT, the 6330 becomes an even more critical tool for diagnosing and maintaining substation tie-ins and validating intertie performance between utility networks.Key Features:• Test Intertie Connections with Confidence – Accurately verify performance between two utility grids.• Optimize Substation Diagnostics – Essential for analyzing voltage and current conditions at substation tie-in points.• Plug-and-Play Integration – Designed for use with TESCO’s 6330 Meter Site Analyzer and ABB FT-1 test switches (sold separately).• Engineered & Manufactured in the USA – Built to meet the toughest demands in the field.For more information or to place an order, visit Test Kit, 6330, Sub-Station Test Cables (Cat No. SSM-6330-KIT) - TESCO Metering or contact your TESCOsales representative.About TESCOMission Statement:“To Become the primary outside metering resource for all our electric utility customers.”Quality Policy:“TESCOdelivers effective solutions that exceed our customer’s expectations for quality and service and is committed to continually improve the effectiveness of our quality system.”TESCOhas been the trusted source for meter testing instruments and accessories since 1904. Our company is growing and working to serve YOU!Any meter test technician or engineer knows the TESCOname means reliability and ruggedness. This reputation for durability continues today with our commitment to develop and deliver artificial loads and burdens, test switches, wattmeter test accessories, and a full range of meter testing operational support needed in today’s competitive and changing market.Today, these products combined with engineered solutions such as ultrasonic cleaning systems, statistical sampling process development & supporting software, and technical support for preparing proposals and reports for regulating agencies and Public Utility Commissions (PUCs) for both electrical and gas metering operations, help make TESCOthe preferred supplier for utilities worldwide. TESCO’s services include Meter Shop Layout, Statistical Sampling, Equipment Specifications, Field Services, Facility Relocation, Quality Systems, Project Management, and Custom Equipment.

