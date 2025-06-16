MindStir Media Wins Silver in the Publishing Category at the 2025 Titan Business Awards

MindStir Media wins Silver at the 2025 Titan Business Awards, cementing its leadership in publishing with multiple prestigious industry honors.

This recognition is a testament to the relentless dedication of the MindStir Media team and our unwavering commitment to empowering authors ...” — MindStir Media CEO J.J. Hebert

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindStir Media is thrilled to announce its recognition as a Silver Winner in the Publishing category at the prestigious 2025 Titan Business Awards. This esteemed accolade celebrates MindStir Media’s exceptional contributions to the publishing industry and highlights its unwavering commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence on a global scale.The Titan Business Awards are known for their thorough and rigorous evaluation process, honoring organizations worldwide that exemplify outstanding leadership, strategy, and execution. MindStir Media’s achievement underscores its position as an industry leader, consistently delivering exceptional publishing solutions and setting new standards for excellence.This recognition adds to a growing list of achievements for MindStir Media . The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for both 2023 and 2024, and it has been acknowledged as the Top Self-Publishing Company in the United States by Newsweek . Furthermore, since 2021, MindStir Media has been a proud member of the Forbes Business Council, underlining its influence and leadership within the business and publishing communities.A spokesperson from the Titan Business Awards committee remarked, “We are pleased to announce, in accordance with our professional evaluations, you have been crowned as a 2025 TITAN Business Awards Silver winner within the Company & Organization - Publishing category. On behalf of the TITAN Business Awards committee and organization, please accept our bona fide commendations upon your brilliant achievement, enabling your efforts to be internationally celebrated and recognized.”CEO of MIndStir Media, J.J. Hebert, stated, "We are deeply honored to receive the Silver award at the 2025 Titan Business Awards. This recognition is a testament to the relentless dedication of the MindStir Media team and our unwavering commitment to empowering authors through innovation and excellence in publishing. We are grateful for this prestigious acknowledgment and remain inspired to continue pushing boundaries and creating opportunities for independent authors worldwide."MindStir Media remains steadfast in its mission to empower authors by providing comprehensive publishing services, from design and editing to marketing and distribution. By staying attuned to industry trends and consistently delivering outstanding results, MindStir Media has built a reputation as a trusted partner for independent authors and a trailblazer in the publishing world. The company looks forward to continuing its legacy of fostering creativity and achieving new milestones in the publishing industry.About MindStir MediaMindStir Media is a leading self-publishing company specializing in guiding authors through every stage of the book-publishing process, from conception to distribution. With a commitment to empowering independent writers, the company has helped over 1,000 authors bring their stories to life, earning widespread acclaim and numerous awards. Combining personalized services with innovative solutions, MindStir Media continues to be a pioneer in self-publishing. For more information, visit mindstirmedia.com or follow them on social media.

