TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine Hosts National Event to Advance Shoulder and Elbow Health

Organizers and speakers at TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine’s 2025 National Shoulder and Elbow Week in San Antonio. Dr. Stephen Burkhart delivers the keynote on advancements in shoulder surgery. Attendees applaud a speaker during a session at National Shoulder and Elbow Week. A presenter addresses the audience on innovation in shoulder and elbow care.

Sold-out San Antonio event spotlighted innovations in upper extremity care during National Shoulder & Elbow Week 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In May 2025, TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine served as one of only eight official host sites nationwide for National Shoulder & Elbow Week, a public awareness initiative led by the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES) Foundation . The event highlighted advances in diagnosing and treating shoulder and elbow conditions The San Antonio gathering brought together patients, healthcare providers, and community leaders to focus on conditions that impact daily function, from rotator cuff tears and frozen shoulders to total shoulder and elbow replacements. Attendees gained insight into surgical and non-surgical treatments and innovations in rehabilitation and joint preservation.With access to advanced imaging tools and a team of specialists, TSAOG’s Shoulder & Elbow Institute evaluates and treats a full range of conditions, including tendon injuries, arthritis, fractures, nerve compression, and traumatic injuries. The institute’s integrated care model includes diagnosis, evaluation, and physical therapy to support each patient’s recovery and long-term mobility.The ASES Foundation’s annual National Shoulder and Elbow Week aims to elevate public understanding of upper extremity health and promote research and education in the field. TSAOG’s participation reflects a continued commitment to improving outcomes for patients across South Texas.TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine is the most extensive orthopedic practice in San Antonio and South Texas. The group specializes in diagnosing and treating injuries and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, offering services in joint replacement, sports medicine , spine care, physical therapy, and urgent orthopedic treatment.About the Company:John J. Hinchey, M.D., established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout San Antonio and South Texas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, workers’ compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists works collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.

