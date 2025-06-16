Public Information Meeting – Draft 2026-2028 Triennial FTA DBE Goal Setting Methodology

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Civil Rights - Transit Section will host a public information meeting on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, from 2:00-4:00 pm CST to discuss the proposed FTA 2026-2028 Triennial DBE Goal Setting Methodology.

The meeting will be held at the NDDOT building, meeting room 310 at 608 East Boulevard Ave Bismarck, ND. This will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 2:30 pm CST.