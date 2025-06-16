Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 16, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of June 16, 2025 include the following:
Monday, June 16 to Thursday, June 19: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association’s Annual Conference, Sea Island, GA.
Wednesday, June 18 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3309, South Carolina Energy Security Act, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.
Note: Members of the media planning to attend the event should RSVP to Brandon Charochak at BCharochak@governor.sc.gov no later than 4:00 PM on Tuesday, June 17.
Wednesday, June 18 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the South Carolina Historic Preservation Awards, Statehouse, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: June 9, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of June 9, 2025 included:
Monday, June 9
4:00 PM: Policy meeting.
Tuesday, June 10
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
10:30 AM: Business meeting.
11:30 AM: Agency meeting.
1:00 PM: Agency meeting.
1:00 PM: Economic development meeting.
2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.
3:30 PM: Policy meeting.
4:00 PM: Constituent meeting.
4:30 PM: Economic development meeting.
Wednesday, June 11
Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Spring Meeting, Nashville, TN.
1:00 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.
4:00 PM: Meeting with a federal agency official.
5:15 PM: Republican Governors Association event.
6:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.
Thursday, June 12
Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Spring Meeting, Nashville, TN.
10:30 AM: Republican Governors Association event.
11:15 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association event.
2:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.
3:00 PM: Economic development meeting.
3:15 PM: Policy meeting.
3:30 PM: Policy meeting.
3:45 PM: Policy meeting.
4:15 PM: Policy meeting.
4:30 PM: Policy meeting.
4:45 PM: Policy meeting.
5:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.
8:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.
Friday, June 13
Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Spring Meeting, Nashville, TN.
9:00 AM: Republican Governors Association event.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
4:30 PM: Policy meeting.
5:40 PM: Call with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
