Gov. Henry McMaster to Make USS Yorktown Remediation Project Announcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by S.C. Office of Resilience Chief Officer Ben Duncan, members of the General Assembly, and other state and local leaders to make a major announcement regarding the USS Yorktown Environmental Remediation Project tomorrow, Wednesday, November 12, at 11:00 AM. 

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, SCOR Chief Officer Ben Duncan, members of the General Assembly, other state and local leaders

WHAT: USS Yorktown Environmental Remediation Project announcement

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, November 12, at 11:00 AM. 

WHERE: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant, S.C. 

 

