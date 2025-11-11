Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 10, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of November 10, 2025, include the following:

Tuesday, November 11 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Thomas and Vivian A. Wong Honor Tower and Garden Grand Opening, 50 Mayberry Street, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, November 12 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will make a major announcement regarding the USS Yorktown Environmental Remediation Project, Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Thursday, November 13 at 12:45 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the 2025 SC Governor’s Summit on Addiction, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, November 15 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the American Gardens Opening Ceremony, 174 King Street, Charleston, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: November 3, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of November 3, 2025, included:

Monday, November 3

4:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Tuesday, November 4

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster voted in the City of Columbia General Election, 1650 Park Circle, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a proclamation ceremony for Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:15 PM: Media availability.

Wednesday, November 5

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the groundbreaking event for Hampton Lumber, 150 Walker Road, Fairfax, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:45 PM: Gov. McMaster joined Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver for an announcement regarding Blue Ribbon Schools, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:45 PM: Agency meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, November 6

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster visited the Cornerstone Economic Development & Workforce Training Center, 101 Research Drive, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, November 7

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Boeing South Carolina Final Assembly Building, 5400 International Boulevard, North Charleston, S.C.

4:00 PM: Call with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.