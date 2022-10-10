Congratulations to ComOps, CEO, Robert Levine, for his spot on the 2023 Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 under 40
This year’s selection process was as competitive as ever given the wide range of titles and segments represented.”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 have been announced by The Innovation Group and ComOps’ founder and CEO, Robert Levine, has been honored as a recipient. This award is given to 40 professionals who are nominated by their peers for their substantial contributions to the evolution of the gaming industry. The Innovation Group President, Michael Soll said, “This year’s selection process was as competitive as ever given the wide range of titles and segments represented.”
— Michael Soll
Robert was surprised and honored to be among the list of recipients this year. Upon receiving the news that he had made this list, Robert replied, “It’s a huge honor to be included among this talented group.”
The ComOps Team will celebrate Robert’s achievement when they meet in Las Vegas for G2E.
About ComOps
ComOps provides strategic consulting and specializes in support-as-a-service for commercial operations. With decades of experience in contact center operations, revenue management, digital innovation, customer experience, and employee sentiment evaluation, the ComOps team focuses on optimizing resources and executing with standards developed in collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide.
In addition to delivering results for brands in hospitality, casino, healthcare, and beyond, through a commitment to impact sourcing, the company regularly provides opportunities for economically challenged individuals to hone their skills and grow their careers. To learn more, visit our website: www.ComOps.com
About Emerging Leaders of Gaming:
Emerging Leaders of Gaming has established itself as the go-to network for young professionals assuming the next generation of leadership in gaming, entertainment, hospitality, food and beverage, tourism and leisure. It supports the growth and development of these rising stars on their path to success and future senior-level and C-suite positions.
About The Innovation Group:
The Innovation Group has long been recognized as the world's most respected and sought-after research and advisory firm, specializing in the gaming, entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries. To date, our research and analyses have driven over $100 billion in investment decisions across more than 80 countries and six continents. The Innovation Group's accuracy and reliability is unparalleled, with our forecasts historically tracking within 5% of actual revenues across the most complex of gaming jurisdictions throughout the globe.
