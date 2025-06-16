Southern Quality Propane Welcomes Valdosta Locals for Customer Celebration

VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for summer grilling season, Southern Quality Propane (SQP) invites Valdosta-area residents to join them for Customer Appreciation Day. On Friday, June 27, guests can enjoy a $10 refill on their 20lb cylinders and grab a free hot dog while connecting with the SQP team.The event will be held at SQP’s Valdosta office, located at 1221 Madison Highway, Valdosta, Ga., 31601, from 11 am to 2 pm.“Our customers are the heart of everything we do,” said Brent Henson, president of SQP. “Events like this are a small way we can say thank you, and it gives us a chance to spend time in the communities we proudly serve.”SQP’s Valdosta location has proudly served the region with dependable propane service for two years, offering residential, commercial, and agricultural solutions tailored to local needs. The company’s commitment to prompt delivery, friendly service, and community-focused values has made them a trusted energy partner for families, farms, and businesses across North Florida and South Georgia.For more information, visit southernqualitypropane.com or contact the Valdosta office directly at (229) 263-5004.

