Insigniam Certified as a Great Place to Work® for the Ninth Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the ninth year in a row, Insigniam —an Elixirr company—has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. This recognition is based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at Insigniam—underscoring the firm’s relentless commitment to cultivating a workplace where people thrive and grow.In the 2025 survey, 91% of Insigniam employees said the firm is a great place to work, compared to just 57% at a typical U.S.-based company. The certification reflects the firm’s strong values and culture of meritocracy—designed to develop consultants as leaders and deliver meaningful client impact.“At Insigniam, our people are the driving force behind everything we do,” said Katerin Le Folcalvez, Insigniam and Elixirr Partner. “This recognition is not accidental—it is the outcome of our intentional focus on creating a workplace where people are challenged, supported, and fulfilled. Our people bring this culture to life every day, and it directly fuels the extraordinary results we deliver for clients.”The 2023 acquisition by Elixirr has strengthened Insigniam’s culture by uniting Elixirr’s entrepreneurial spirit and global recognition with Insigniam’s mission to transform the practice of leadership and management—disrupting the status quo and delivering measurable impact.Survey highlights reveal the strength of Insigniam’s culture:100% of employees say people care about each other at the firm.97% say they are offered training or development to further their professional growth.97% say management shows a sincere interest in them as people, not just employees.97% believe customers would rate the service the firm delivers as “excellent.”Insigniam earned this certification through Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All™ methodology, which measures the trust, pride, and camaraderie experienced by employees across the organization.“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Insigniam stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”Learn more about Insigniam’s Great Place to Work Certification here We’re HiringLooking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page About Insigniam, an Elixirr CompanyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over 35 years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

