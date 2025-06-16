Lucas Rand, on Flag Day, has been endorsed by VFAF Veterans for America First for VA 11 Special Election June 28th 2025

Decorated Combat Veteran Lucas Rand endorsed by Veterans for America First Flag Day Vietnam Veteran Bundy Cobb Georgia VFAF State Chapter Deputy Operations Director Ricky Hess Paulding County Georgia GOP Chair with VFAF's Stan Fitzgerald on Flag Day

Decorated Combat Veteran Lucas Rand, on Flag Day, has been endorsed by VFAF Veterans for America First for VA 11 Special Election June 28th said Jared Craig

American hero Lucas Rand served his country and will serve the 11th with honor. Rand is the best candidate and the only congressional candidate endorsed by VFAF in Virginia this 2025 cycle.” — Jared Craig VFAF Vice President

FAIRFAX , VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First Decorated Combat Veteran Lucas Rand has been endorsed by Veterans for America First for Virginia's 11th Congressional District; the special election nomination is Saturday June 28th, 2025Rand's distinguished 20-year military career began with basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and advanced air traffic control training at Fort Rucker, Alabama. Promoted to Sergeant in Korea, Lucas was selected for Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia, and commissioned as a Logistics Officer in 2005. At Fort Bragg with the 82nd Airborne Division, he earned Jumpmaster wings and led as a Platoon Leader and Company Commander. Deploying to Afghanistan twice for a total of 27 months, he earned the Combat Action Badge, two Bronze Stars, three Meritorious Service Medals, and two Army Commendation Medals.In other VFAF News:Vietnam Veteran Bundy Cobb Led Georgia Chapter in Flag Day Flag-Waving Efforts for Veterans for America First. VFAF also joined the Paulding County GOP Flag Waving in Dallas Georgia. The event was organized by County Chair Ricky Hess, joined by district chair Jim Tully and Paulding County Commissioner Tim Estes. VFAF's Stan Fitzgerald, a member of Paulding GOP, joined dozens of patriots showing their patriotism at the high-volume roadway. Flag Day is observed every year on June 14 to commemorate the adoption of the American flag by the Second Continental Congress in 1777.The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.

Paulding County GA GOP Chair Ricky Hess organizes Flag Day event with VFAF Participation Dallas GA

