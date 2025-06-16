Governor Addresses Southern Oregon University Graduates at 2025 Commencement Ceremony

Salem, OR – On Saturday, Governor Tina Kotek delivered the commencement address at the ceremony for the class of 2025 graduates at Southern Oregon University (SOU). Alongside the Governor, speakers included SOU President Rick Bailey, Jr., Ph.D., and student speaker Parker Boom.

"I know that young Americans feel conflicted about their world, about themselves, about the future. But don’t give up on the big picture. Don’t give up on what the world can be," Governor Kotek said. "So, as you start a new chapter in your life: Believe in yourself. Believe in others. And believe in something bigger than yourself. You’ll like where it takes you."

“Today our Governor gave us all a beautiful and gracious gift by taking the time to help us celebrate our graduates. All of us were honored to host Governor Kotek, who exemplifies the transformative power of higher education and serves as a powerful role model for our university and our graduates,” SOU President Rick Bailey said. “She is an inspiring leader, and her comments today truly moved and motivated those in SOU’s Class of 2025 as they transition into meaningful careers as future leaders of our region and our state.”

The Governor and President Bailey presented diploma covers, shook hands and posed for photos with each new graduate as their names were called and they walked individually across the stage. SOU Provost and Executive Vice President Casey Shillam, Ph.D., presided over the event.

The 99th Commencement Ceremony highlighted the university’s 880 graduates in the class of 2025 and a total of 1,056 degrees conferred.

The ceremony is the first time Governor Kotek has spoken at a commencement ceremony since taking office as Governor.

###