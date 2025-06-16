TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 National Capital Barbecue Battle

From Friday, June 20, 2025, through Monday, June 23, 2025, motorists should take into consideration the following street closures and parking restrictions associated with the National Capital Barbecue Battle:

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic and posted as Emergency No Parking from Friday, June 20, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. to Monday, June 23, 2025, to 2:00 a.m.:

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

