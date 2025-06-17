MYFX Markets Announces Strategic Partnership with Acuity Trading to Enhance Trading Experience

MYFX Markets Announces Strategic Partnership with Acuity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MYFX Markets, a Anjouan-licensed brokerage offering innovative trading solutions , has announced a strategic partnership with Acuity Trading to enhance its suite of trading tools and market insights.Through this collaboration, MYFX clients will gain access to Acuity’s cutting-edge AnalysisIQ signals and Economic Calendar, both of which are now downloadable for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and seamlessly integrated within the MYFX Client Area.The partnership will also leverage Telegram, Discord, MT4 and MT5 Signal Push Notifications, and Dynamic Emails to deliver real-time market intelligence, ensuring that traders stay informed and ready to act on market opportunities.AnalysisIQ is designed to support the trading process by providing MYFX clients with expert-generated trade ideas, blending the insights of seasoned technical analysts with the power of advanced AI technology. This innovative tool ensures that traders at all levels receive high-quality trade signals backed by a robust risk/reward framework. Each signal includes precise target levels, confidence ratings, and real-time updates, designed to provide traders with additional information to support their decision-making.”The trade ideas offered through AnalysisIQ are built on a foundation of transparency, with each one verified by expert analysts and accompanied by a clear trading strategy. By integrating diverse market indicators—such as news sentiment analysis, economic calendar data, and technical signals—AnalysisIQ delivers a well-rounded approach to market analysis. Additionally, the platform prioritises favorable risk/reward ratios, ensuring that every trade idea meets a minimum risk/reward threshold of 2:1, with some opportunities reaching as high as 5:1.To enhance accessibility, AnalysisIQ is seamlessly integrated across multiple platforms, including web, MetaTrader (MT4/5), Telegram, and Hubspot. Developed by Acuity Research Limited, an FCA-authorised and regulated entity, it adheres to stringent compliance standards, reinforcing trust and reliability for MYFX clients. Unlike other signal services that flood traders with excessive data, AnalysisIQ emphasises quality over quantity, offering 50 trade ideas daily to prevent information overload and provide only the most actionable insights.Complementing this offering is Acuity Trading’s Economic Calendar, an essential tool for navigating market volatility and supporting trading strategies. Built on the trusted economic event data FX Street, the calendar helps traders seize opportunities and manage risk with confidence. With advanced AI-powered filtering, traders can quickly identify key economic indicators and high-impact events that could affect their portfolios. The Economic Calendar now also includes signals for impact events on the day they are released, providing even more timely insights for informed decision-making.The Economic Calendar is accessible across various platforms, including web, email, client area, MetaTrader (MT4/5) and Telegram ensuring that traders can stay informed no matter where they are allowing traders to proactively strategise ahead of key economic events.With comprehensive data coverage spanning more than 100 countries, the Economic Calendar delivers a global perspective on macroeconomic events, equipping traders with the information they need to make sound decisions. Its user-friendly interface includes advanced filtering options, customisable watchlists, and interactive charts, making it easier than ever to personalise and refine trading strategies.Jason Gibson, Director at MYFX Markets a Anjouan licensed broker, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:“We are thrilled to partner with Acuity Trading to bring high-quality trading signals and market intelligence tools to our clients. At MYFX Markets, we are committed to providing traders with the best resources to make more informed decisions. The integration of AnalysisIQ and the Economic Calendar within our platform ensures that our traders can access world-class insights effortlessly.”Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, added:“Partnering with MYFX Markets is an exciting step in bringing cutting-edge AI-powered trading solutions to more traders. Our goal is to provide actionable insights that enhance trading strategies. By integrating our tools directly into MYFX’s ecosystem, we are making it easier for traders to stay ahead in fast-moving markets.”ENDSAbout MY FX Markets:MYFX Markets was founded in 2013 to enhance traders' trading experience by providing industry-leading execution speed and competitive spreads. Today, MYFX Markets continues to be a trusted provider of cutting-edge technology and innovative trading tools, serving traders of all levels, from beginners to professionals. Our expert team, with backgrounds in financial markets, technology, and customer service, is dedicated to delivering an optimal trading environment. Flexible service options include MT4/5, APIs, mobile trading, and EA-compatible tools.About AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact Us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.