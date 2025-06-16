WAMC REACHES ITS $1.25 MILLION GOAL

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WAMC/Northeast Public Radio has successfully achieved its goal of raising $1.25 million in its June 2025 Fund Drive. Just after noon on Monday, WAMC supporters came together to support free, independent journalism in the face of a threat.WAMC received more than 6,000 pledges over the course of a Lockbox and Fund Drive campaign, helping to keep WAMC listener-supported. Award-winning news and community programming are broadcasted to parts of seven states and available online to listeners worldwide. An amazing number of new members joined WAMC’S current members, totaling more than 18,000. In an effort to support WAMC into the future, many joined as Sustaining Members, committing to the station long-term.WAMC expanded the Community Partnership segment of our fund drive to include more local nonprofits to help educate the audience on issues ranging from racism to pet care to food insecurities. Our partners included: Animal Protective Foundation, Greater Hudson Promise Neighborhood, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, The Food Pantries For The Capital District, South Community Food Pantries with Berkshire Money Management, and the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region.“We are so grateful to everyone who has stood with WAMC in this drive. We have had an avalanche of messages of support and encouragement, and despite efforts to defund and destabilize public media, we will make sure, together, that WAMC is here for many generations to come,” says President & CEO Sarah Gilbert.WAMC Fund Drives occur three times a year: in February, June, and October. Each drive’s goal is to support the general operations of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio. WAMC broadcasts the highest-quality programs from NPR, American Public Media, BBC World Service, and a wide range of award-winning local programming.If you're interested in finding out more about our Fund Drive, donating, or volunteering, please contact Amber Sickles at 1-800-323-9262 ext. 133.WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With more than 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.WAMC-FM 90.3 FM, Albany, NY; WAMC 1400 AM, Albany, NY; WAMK 90.9 FM, Kingston, NY; WOSR 91.7 FM, Middletown, NY; WCEL 91.9 FM, Plattsburgh, NY; WCAN 93.3 FM, Canajoharie, NY; WANC 103.9 FM, Ticonderoga, NY; WRUN 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, NY; WAMQ 105.1 FM, Great Barrington, MA; WANZ 90.1 FM, Stamford, NY; WANR 88.5 FM, Brewster, NY; WQQQ 103.3FM Sharon, CT; 103.9 FM Beacon, NY; 97.3 FM, Cooperstown, NY; 106.3 FM Dover Plains, NY; 96.5 FM Ellenville, NY; 102.1 FM Highland, NY; 97.1 FM Hudson, NY; 88.7 FM Lake Placid, NY; 106.3 FM Middletown, NY; 90.9 FM Milford, PA; 107.7 FM Newburgh, NY; 90.1 FM Oneonta, NY; 99.3 FM Oneonta, NY; 95.9 FM Peekskill, NY; 93.1 FM Rensselaer-Troy, NY; 92.9 FM Scotia, NY, 107.1 FM Warwick, NY, and online at www.wamc.org www.instagram.com/wamcradio , and www.twitter.com/wamcradio

