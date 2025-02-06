WAMC REACHES ITS $1.25 MILLION GOAL

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WAMC/Northeast Public Radio has successfully achieved its goal of raising $1.25 million in its February 2025 Fund Drive. Just after noon Thursday, WAMC supporters came together to support free, independent journalism.Between pre-drive Lockbox efforts and the live Fund Drive, which began Monday, Feb. 3, more than 7,000 pledges to WAMC were received. WAMC’s award-winning news and community programming serves parts of seven states and is heard worldwide online. An outpouring of new members joined the more than 18,000 supporters of WAMC.WAMC’s Community Partnership segment expanded to include more local non-profits to help educate the audience on issues of hunger and child care: The Food Pantries For The Capital District, The Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy, and Capital Roots.“I’m amazed at this public radio community for standing together to uphold the mission of WAMC. Free access to unbiased and unbought news and programming is only available because of our members. Thank you, all,” says President & CEO Sarah Gilbert.WAMC Fund Drives occur three times a year: in February, June, and October. Each drive’s goal is to support the general operations of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio. WAMC broadcasts the highest-quality programs from NPR, American Public Media, BBC World Service as well as a wide range of award-winning local programming.If you're interested in finding out more about our Fund Drive, donating, or volunteering, please contact Amber Sickles at 1-800-323-9262 ext. 133.WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.WAMC-FM 90.3 FM, Albany, NY; WAMC 1400 AM, Albany, NY; WAMK 90.9 FM, Kingston, NY; WOSR 91.7 FM, Middletown, NY; WCEL 91.9 FM, Plattsburgh, NY; WCAN 93.3 FM, Canajoharie, NY; WANC 103.9 FM, Ticonderoga, NY; WRUN 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, NY; WAMQ 105.1 FM, Great Barrington, MA; WANZ 90.1 FM, Stamford, NY; WANR 88.5 FM, Brewster, NY; WQQQ 103.3FM Sharon, CT; 103.9 FM Beacon, NY; 97.3 FM, Cooperstown, NY; 106.3 FM Dover Plains, NY; 96.5 FM Ellenville, NY; 102.1 FM Highland, NY; 97.1 FM Hudson, NY; 88.7 FM Lake Placid, NY; 106.3 FM Middletown, NY; 90.9 FM Milford, PA; 107.7 FM Newburgh, NY; 90.1 FM Oneonta, NY; 99.3 FM Oneonta, NY; 95.9 FM Peekskill, NY; 93.1 FM Rensselaer-Troy, NY; 92.9 FM Scotia, NY, 107.1 FM Warwick, NY, and online at www.wamc.org www.instagram.com/wamcradio , and www.twitter.com/wamcradio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.