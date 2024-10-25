WAMC REACHES ITS $1.25 MILLION GOAL

Fund drive thank you graphic

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WAMC/Northeast Public Radio has successfully achieved its goal of raising $1.25 million in its October Fund Drive. On Friday morning, WAMC supporters flooded the phones and donated at wamc.org to help advance the station's mission.8,634 pledges to WAMC were accumulated between pre-drive Lockbox efforts and the live Fund Drive, which began Oct. 14. WAMC’s award-winning news and informative programming serves parts of seven states and is heard around the world online. Record numbers of new contributors joined the family of more than 18,000 members.WAMC thanks its community partners for joining the call to support both WAMC and people in need local organizations: The Food Pantries For The Capital District, and Animal Protective Foundation pet food pantries.“This has been a wonderful education on how to conduct a Fund Drive with people who are truly passionate for public radio. I’m in awe of the wit, kindness, and grace of my new colleagues, and so thankful to every single listener, member, and volunteer for their active participation in our community,” says President & CEO Sarah Gilbert.Dorothy H. Reynolds, WAMC Board of Directors Chair, adds, “Congratulations to the WAMC family on the successful Fund Drive. The staff, both on-air and behind-the-scenes, the volunteers who answered the phones and especially the WAMC listeners for giving so generously to achieve the goal. What an unbeatable team! “WAMC Fund Drives occur three times a year: in February, June, and October. Each drive’s goal is to support the general operations of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio. WAMC broadcasts the highest-quality programs from NPR, American Public Media, BBC World Service as well as a wide range of award-winning local programming.If you're interested in finding out more about Fund Drives, or donating or volunteering, please contact Amber Sickles at 1-800-323-9262 ext. 133.WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.WAMC-FM 90.3 FM, Albany, NY; WAMC 1400 AM, Albany, NY; WAMK 90.9 FM, Kingston, NY; WOSR 91.7 FM, Middletown, NY; WCEL 91.9 FM, Plattsburgh, NY; WCAN 93.3 FM, Canajoharie, NY; WANC 103.9 FM, Ticonderoga, NY; WRUN 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, NY; WAMQ 105.1 FM, Great Barrington, MA; WANZ 90.1 FM, Stamford, NY; WANR 88.5 FM, Brewster, NY; WQQQ 103.3FM Sharon, CT; 103.9 FM Beacon, NY; 97.3 FM, Cooperstown, NY; 106.3 FM Dover Plains, NY; 96.5 FM Ellenville, NY; 102.1 FM Highland, NY; 97.1 FM Hudson, NY; 88.7 FM Lake Placid, NY; 106.3 FM Middletown, NY; 90.9 FM Milford, PA; 107.7 FM Newburgh, NY; 90.1 FM Oneonta, NY; 99.3 FM Oneonta, NY; 95.9 FM Peekskill, NY; 93.1 FM Rensselaer-Troy, NY; 92.9 FM Scotia, NY, 107.1 FM Warwick, NY, and online at www.wamc.org www.instagram.com/wamcradio , and www.twitter.com/wamcradio

