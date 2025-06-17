Bryce Funchion Promoted to Product Development & Innovation Leader at Duperon Corporation

Duperon rebrand launch

Funchion brings over a decade of product development experience to the new role

This promotion not only honors his achievements but also reflects our full confidence in his ability to help lead Duperon into a successful and innovative future.” — Mark Turpin, President of Duperon

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duperon Corporation is pleased to announce the promotion of Bryce Funchion to product development & innovation leader. In his new position, Funchion, who previously served as senior R&D engineer, will help drive Duperon’s commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental stewardship.The product development & innovation leader is a new and pivotal role that drives Duperon Corporation’s strategic vision and positions the company as a global innovator in the water and wastewater industry. In his new capacity, Funchion will spearhead the creation and development of cutting-edge solutions, owning new concepts from the Skunkworks stage through the phase gate process until handoff to a dedicated product owner at the Commercialization stage. He will play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s three-year strategic plan and driving measurable results over the next 12 to 18 months, with a continued emphasis on developing new products in the North American municipal sector and expanding into industrial and global markets. His leadership will also support strategic planning, budget oversight, stakeholder engagement, and cross-functional collaboration.“Bryce has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and a deep commitment to our mission,” said Mark Turpin, President of Duperon. “This promotion not only honors his achievements but also reflects our full confidence in his ability to help lead Duperon into a successful and innovative future.”Since joining Duperon Corporation in 2011, Funchion has held positions in applications, sales, and product design. He has brought five new products to market, registered three patents, and has two patents in pending status.“I’m honored to take on this new role and lead Duperon’s continued growth into emerging markets and new technologies,” said Funchion. “I look forward to helping shape the company’s strategic vision and strengthening its position as an innovator in the water and wastewater industry.”Funchion will report directly to David Herald, Engineering Manager, with Duperon Corporation.# # #About Duperon CorporationDuperon Corporation is the leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation systems. For 40 years, Duperon has provided simple yet innovative solutions for a variety of screening and solids handling applications in the water and wastewater industry. Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan. To learn more, visit duperon.com

