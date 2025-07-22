Surge for Water Celebrates 10 Years of Lasting Impact in Uganda

Over 340,000 Lives Served Through Water+ Solutions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge for Water , a global women-led, community-driven nonprofit dedicated to providing sustainable Water+ programs that include safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health solutions, is celebrating 10 years of transformative work in Uganda, where its programs serve a population of more than 340,000 people across Kaberamaido, Kalaki and Amolatar Districts. This milestone reflects a decade of dedicated partnership, deep community engagement and sustainable change.“Today, we celebrate a decade of lasting change in Uganda—change made possible through deep-rooted community partnerships and our unwavering belief in the power of local leadership, especially the leadership of women,” said Surge for Water Founder and Executive Director Shilpa Alva. “This milestone is not just a reflection of what we’ve achieved but a promise of what’s to come.”Over 10 years in Uganda, Surge has implemented:● 1 solar well● 40 well drills● 202 well fixes● 18 spring protections● 3 rainwater harvesting systems● 320 classroom water filters● 170 household water filters● 97 toilet blocks● 115 community handwashing stations● 248 household handwashing stations● 637 sessions on soap making● 638 sessions on WASH Training● 957 sessions on menstrual healthSince 2015, Surge has brought meaningful change to schools, homes and communities by delivering comprehensive Water+ solutions while working to ensure every person has access to safe water and the tools to lead healthier, more dignified lives.In Uganda, Surge works in close partnership with POPOW, a community-based, women-led organization, to ensure true local ownership of every initiative. While Surge provides funding, technical support, and training resources, POPOW leads implementation, such as mobilizing local leaders, employing community members, and delivering culturally relevant programs. This trusted collaboration has led to POPOW’s official recognition as the district WASH NGO partner, granting the alliance significant influence over water, sanitation, and menstrual health policy. Together, they are driving systemic, community-led change with long-term sustainability at its core.“POPOW has employed 25 women in Uganda–- over 60% of the total people employed, demonstrating our commitment to supporting women economically and professionally,” said Florence Ringe, Founder & Executive Director of POPOW. “For us, impact is about more than safe water—it’s about access to education opportunities, reduced illness, increased household income, and stronger women’s leadership and community ownership to sustain it all. These outcomes lay the foundation for lasting change.”Surge for Water is quickly growing, which means a deeper impact beyond water—improvements in health, education, and opportunity for entire communities to thrive. In 2024 alone, Surge for Water impacted 129,521 people across Haiti, Indonesia and Uganda, installing 1,310 sustainable water systems, 21 toilets that ensure privacy, safety and comfort for all students, 519 hygiene education sessions and 294 menstrual health education sessions. Between now and 2030, Surge is scaling its service area from 4 to 10 geographical regions with a combined population of 1 million people. These goals reflect Surge’s belief in the power of grassroots leadership and its commitment to creating systemic, lasting change.To get engaged with helping provide sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions to those most in need, engage with Surge for Water by visiting www. surgeforwater.org ###About Surge for WaterSurge for Water is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing sustainable, community-led solutions for safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health in historically underserved communities across the world. Surge prioritizes women-led initiatives to create impactful solutions that uplift entire communities. These efforts lead to lasting improvements in education, health, and well-being for generations to come. To learn more visit: www.surgeforwater.org

