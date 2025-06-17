SwellSpace Partners with isolved to Modernize Access to HR and Benefits Information

SwellSpace Logo isolved Partner Logo

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwellSpace , a modern platform for HR and benefits communication, today announced its partnership with isolved , a trusted human capital management (HCM) partner helping organizations recruit, retain, and elevate their workforce. The new offering, SwellSpace, makes it easy for employers to create public, centralized, and always-accessible HR and benefits websites for the more than 7.7 million employees and 189,000 employers leveraging isolved People Cloud™.Employers invest nearly 30% of total compensation in employee benefits, yet a staggering 85% of employees remain confused about their coverage options. This disconnect underscores a critical need for more effective benefits communication. SwellSpace addresses this challenge by offering a public-facing platform specifically designed for HR and benefits teams. By centralizing all HR and benefits information in one easily accessible site, SwellSpace empowers employees, dependents, and candidates to make informed decisions without the barriers of complex portals or login requirements. This streamlined approach not only enhances benefits utilization but also allows employers to showcase their total compensation offerings with greater clarity and transparency.This partnership provides isolved customers with an intuitive platform created specifically for HR and benefits professionals. With SwellSpace, HR teams no longer need to rely on IT or Marketing to manage content or communicate with their workforce. They can update and maintain their site independently, speaking to employees in their own language, on their own schedule, and on their own terms. SwellSpace was designed with HR in mind, making it simple to use and flexible enough to support evolving communication needs.Employees, dependents, and candidates can access plan documents, key contacts, enrollment details, HR policies, request forms, and other resources anytime, from any device. No logins are required. Getting started with SwellSpace does not require complex integrations or IT support, making it easy for organizations to quickly launch a benefits communication hub that works for everyone.“At SwellSpace, we believe HR teams deserve tools that are built specifically for their needs,” said Jessica Brewer, CEO of SwellSpace. “We created SwellSpace to give HR full control over how they communicate with their teams. Partnering with isolved allows us to bring that simplicity, accessibility, and flexibility to more organizations. It also helps employees and their families better understand and use their benefits so they can live healthier, more secure lives.”SwellSpace customers include universities, health systems, startups, and multi-location employers. The platform supports a wide range of use cases, from open enrollment and onboarding to ongoing employee and dependent engagement. Built-in analytics give HR teams real-time insight into how their site is being used, helping them track engagement, measure impact, and continuously improve communication. SwellSpace also supports recruiting efforts by giving candidates direct access to benefits information, helping them understand total compensation and make more informed decisions.About SwellSpaceSwellSpace is a modern platform that helps employers and partners deliver clear, accessible HR and benefits communication. Designed by benefits professionals, SwellSpace removes technical barriers and centralizes important resources in one public-facing website. Employees, dependents, and candidates can access key benefits and HR content anytime, from any device. HR teams can manage and update the site independently, without relying on IT or Marketing. Learn more at www.swellspace.us About isolvedisolved is the most trusted HCM technology leader, providing the best combination of software and services to meet the needs of today’s People Heroes – HR, payroll, and benefits professionals. From talent acquisition to workforce management to talent management, our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than 7.7 million employees and 189,000 employers across all 50 states – who use them every day to increase productivity, accelerate decision-making and ensure performance, while reducing risk. isolved People Cloud™, our intelligently connected platform, automates the entire employee experience by design, so that organizations can engage, empower, and energize their talent while freeing their People Heroes to exceed their goals and grow their careers. Visit https://www.isolvedhcm.com to learn more.

