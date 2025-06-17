SCCG Partners with Applift to Bring Industry-Leading App Store Optimization (ASO) Technology to the Gambling Sector

SCCG Partners with Applift

This partnership will introduce Applift’s proprietary ASO technology and advanced growth strategies to gaming companies worldwide

Partnering with SCCG is a natural step forward. Their strategic footprint in the gaming world perfectly complements our ability to scale app growth at the highest level.” — Bar Nakash, CEO of Applift

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, the leading advisory firm in the global gambling industry, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Applift, the world’s top performance App Store Optimization (ASO) agency. This partnership will introduce Applift’s proprietary ASO technology and advanced growth strategies to gaming companies worldwide, leveraging SCCG’s unmatched distribution capabilities and expansive gaming ecosystem of 120+ client partners.

Applift has earned a reputation as the gold standard in app growth by delivering data-driven ASO strategies powered by proprietary AI tools and the most comprehensive keyword intelligence system in the industry. Their work drives top keyword rankings, scalable user acquisition, and real business impact – increasing FTDs, improving retention, and maximizing LTV for some of the world’s most successful gaming, finance, utility, and AI apps.

Through this partnership, SCCG will activate its global network — with offices in every major gaming market across North America, LATAM, Europe, Africa, and Asia — to bring Applift’s breakthrough ASO technology to gambling companies seeking to scale user acquisition, boost visibility, and outperform the competition in app stores.

“At SCCG, we identify and scale the technologies that shape the future of gambling,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management.

“Applift’s ASO platform is a game-changer. Our partnership gives gaming companies a proven solution to turn mobile visibility into performance at scale — and our global presence ensures the right operators and platforms benefit from this innovation.”

“At Applift, we’ve helped top gaming apps dominate the app stores, turning visibility into performance and installs into high-value users — all through our unmatched ASO technology and data-driven approach. Partnering with SCCG is a natural step forward. Their strategic footprint in the gaming world perfectly complements our ability to scale app growth at the highest level. Together, we’re not just optimizing – we’re redefining how gaming brands win in the app stores. I couldn’t be more confident in what we’ll achieve.”

— Bar Nakash, CEO of Applift

This collaboration marks another key move by SCCG Management to bring best-in-class, scalable technologies to its global client base, helping companies in the gambling sector elevate their digital strategies and expand their reach.

About Applift

Applift is the world’s leading performance ASO agency, helping top apps dominate the App Store and Google Play through data-driven keyword rankings and advanced app store strategies. Powered by proprietary AI tools and the industry’s most comprehensive keyword intelligence system, Applift secures top rankings for the keywords that matter most — driving massive volumes of high-quality, high-intent organic users. With a relentless focus on measurable performance, Applift turns visibility into real business impact: more FTDs, higher retention, and stronger LTV. Recognized as the gold standard in 2025, Applift is trusted by the world’s leading gaming, finance, utility, and AI apps to turn the app stores into their top-performing growth channel. https://applift.co/

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

