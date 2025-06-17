FILM INVASION LOS ANGELES Announces 10th Anniversary Festival - Celebrating 2025 Edition with Biggest Lineup Ever

Film Invasion-Los Angeles (Logo) Film Invasion-Los Angeles (Red Carpet)-1 Film Invasion-Los Angeles (Red Carpet)-2 Film Invasion-Los Angeles (Opening Gala Event) Film Invasion-Los Angeles (Theater)2

Featuring 65 ‘Official Selections’ - 14 World Premieres and 19 LA Premieres ENTIRELY OVER JUNE 19-22 WEEKEND!

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A festival favorite of filmmakers and audiences alike, Film Invasion Los Angeles ( FI-LA ) proudly returns for its milestone 10th Anniversary with its most ambitious and diverse lineup to date in 2025 -- screening 65 films including 14 World Premieres and 19 Los Angeles Premieres. Opening Thursday, June 19, with films screening Friday June 20th through Sunday, June 22, exclusively at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale (128 Artsakh Ave, Glendale, CA), the festival continues to bring undiscovered cinema directly to both industry insiders and enthusiastic moviegoers.Proudly known for its motto ‘The Festival That Gives a Sh!t,’ Film Invasion Los Angeles is included on FilmFreeway's Top 100 Best Reviewed List Out of 14,000 Festivals Worldwide. Taking great pride in programming great films and serving its filmmakers with an unrivaled experience, the acclaimed festival screens all films over the 3-day weekend, never mid-week - allowing maximum ability for participation by filmmakers and for film-lovers to come, enjoy and celebrate the magnificent art of film. EVERY short film receives its own 15-minute Q&A and there is none of the standard ‘bundling’ of films. No afterthoughts. Every filmmaker gets their moment. Carefully curated screening blocks scheduled for maximum audience access, ensures FI-LA’s motto continues to ring true – for filmmakers and fans (with tickets starting at just $15 for screenings and $10 for panels).“We’re so proud to present our 10th anniversary slate. It is by far the broadest and most impressive we’ve ever programmed,” said Jeff Howard, Festival Runner of Film Invasion Los Angeles. “Our team does this out of pure love for film, and every year we’re blown away by the range of stories, filmmakers, and voices we get to spotlight. We care deeply about every single selection — and it’s incredibly fitting that our biggest year yet lands on our 10th anniversary.”Full Film Lineup & Tickets: Visit filminvasionla.com and explore the full 2025 schedule at:Website: https://filminvasionla.com Festival Highlights:Opening Night Gala & VR Pavilion: The festival kicks off Thursday, June 19 with its Opening Night Gala from 8 PM to 11 PM at Solar Studios — just minutes from the screening venue. This year’s gala includes FI-LA’s immersive VR Pavilion, showcasing innovative projects like Back To The Past, Max Q, paSSive poWer, and more.Two Featured World Premieres:Last Exit Gran Canaria, an autofictional documentary from director Tim Lienhard, follows his bold journey across Berlin, Torremolinos, and Gran Canaria, exploring identity, sexuality, and art. Lienhard and his team will attend, flying in from Germany for the occasion. https://filminvasionla.com/last-exit-gran-canaria/ Making Megaforce, starring Hollywood veteran Barry Bostwick. A delightful new documentary that bills itself as ‘the documentary nobody asked for, about the movie nobody remembers,’ this tongue-in-cheek film showcases at one of the worst reviewed movies of the eighties that has become a fan classic. https://filminvasionla.com/making-megaforce/ More Featured Films: The lineup also includes a wide array of narrative features, documentaries, shorts, and experimental films across genres like Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama, Horror, Arthouse, and Animation — offering something for every cinephile.The Festival Schedule:• Thursday, June 19 – Opening Night Gala• Friday, June 20 (7 PM – Midnight) – Screenings & Panels• Saturday, June 21 (6 PM – Midnight) – Screenings & Panels• Sunday, June 22 (2 PM – 8 PM) – Screenings & Panels• Sunday, June 22 (8 PM) – Closing Night MixerTickets & Passes:Film Invasion Los Angeles (FI-LA) proudly features tickets starting at just $15 for screenings and $10 for panels, so that attendees can enjoy great film and great value!• All-Access Pass: $50• 10-Ticket Package: $125• 20-Ticket Package: $225 (Tickets allow for flexible entry across the entire festival.)Unique Offerings:• Held at the state-of-the-art LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale, complete with leather recliners.• Integrated with the Discover Indie Film podcast and Amazon Prime Video series, extending exposure for participating filmmakers.• Year-round community-building through bi-monthly filmmaker mixers.Presented by The Discover Indie Film FoundationFilm Invasion Los Angeles is proudly presented by The Discover Indie Film Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to uplifting filmmakers without separating or marginalizing them by gender, race, or identity. Every selected filmmaker is honored simply as a filmmaker — with their work receiving equal recognition and respect.Sponsors & Partners:Special thanks to festival sponsors including AutoDCP, Hilton Hotels, JessPaulArt, Saturation, Scriptation, ShotDeck, WeAudition, and YOW.tv, the exciting new streaming service focused on indie films. The Film Invasion-Los Angeles opening night Gala is made possible by Jose Cuervo, Wan Fiore Wine, and additional partners. 100% of festival proceeds directly support The Discover Indie Film Foundation’s mission.Follow FILM INVASION LA on Social Media:Website: filminvasionla.comInstagram: @filminvasionlaF. ( https://www.instagram.com/filminvasionla/ Facebook: Film Invasion L.A. ( https://www.facebook.com/filminvasionla

