The Open Wing Alliance Releases Results Of Largest-Ever Global Investigation Into Industrial Egg Farms In 37 Countries

Investigation highlights documented overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and potential public health concerns across international egg supply chains.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Wing Alliance, a global coalition of nearly 100 organizations established by The Humane League, in collaboration with We Animals and Reporters for Animals International, today releases the findings of the largest-ever investigation into industrialized egg farms across 37 countries. This extensive, never-before-seen footage—narrated by comedian and 2025/26 Golden Globe host Nikki Glaser and supported by over 100 celebrities—documents conditions inside egg farms where egg-laying hens are housed in cages, including footage of injured birds, deceased birds in cages, unsanitary environments, and other animal welfare and health concerns. The release coincides with the ongoing global spread of avian influenza, which has been reported in farmed birds, wild animals, and humans. View the full investigation at RealCostofEggs.com

Over the past decade, many major food corporations publicly committed to transitioning to cage-free egg supply chains. Companies such as The Hershey Company, Hormel Foods, Famous Brands, and Barilla report having fully transitioned. Others, including Walmart, Zensho Holdings, Aeon, and Inspire Brands (parent company of Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins), continue to source eggs from caged systems in certain markets. This investigation includes footage from countries where these companies source eggs.

“From North America to Asia, Europe to Africa, South America to Australia—no country or company using cages was exempt from documentation,” says Nikki Glaser, comedian and 2025/26 Golden Globe host, in the short film narration. “The investigation offers a look inside egg farms that will challenge perceptions.”

“This investigation documents practices that raise serious concerns for both animal welfare and public health. Crowded cage systems may facilitate the spread of disease, yet some companies continue to utilize these models,” said Ellie Ponders, Senior Director of Global Corporate Engagement, The Open Wing Alliance. “With bird flu outbreaks occurring globally, these findings highlight ongoing challenges facing the egg industry.”

Key documented findings include:

7–10 hens confined per cage, each bird with less space than an iPad (67 square inches);

Automated systems leaving deceased birds trapped in cages with live hens;

Live hens found in manure pits and eggs retrieved from manure pits for processing;

Birds unable to stand upright or fully spread their wings;

Unsanitary conditions that may facilitate disease transmission, including avian influenza.

Footage was collected from facilities in 37 countries, including:

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United States, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

Public figures and consumers continue to call for greater transparency and higher animal welfare standards in food production. More than 100 celebrities, including Nikki Glaser, Mayim Bialik, Harley Quinn Smith, Alexandra Paul, Blake Moynes, Erika Eleniak, Tara Strong, Joanna Krupa, Daniel Newman, Marcus Daniell, Daniela Sarfati, Rain Phoenix, Alison Eastwood, and the late Loretta Swit, have signed an open letter urging companies to eliminate cages from their global egg supply chains. The investigation adds to the growing global discussion about animal welfare, food safety, and corporate responsibility in egg production.

For more information, to view the full investigation, or take action, please visit RealCostofEggs.com. Explore the press kit, including still images, raw footage, and interviews available. For more information about The Open Wing Alliance, visit OpenWingAlliance.org.

About the Open Wing Alliance (OWA)

Founded in 2016 by The Humane League, the Open Wing Alliance is a coalition of nearly 100 animal protection organizations in 75 countries on six continents, trailblazing farm animal welfare in nearly every market globally. Through shared knowledge, resources, and people power, the OWA is united around their goal to end the abuse of chickens worldwide with over 3,000 corporate commitments to enforce higher animal welfare policies secured around the world.

About The Humane League (THL)

The Humane League is a global nonprofit that exists to end the abuse of animals raised for food by influencing the policies of the world’s biggest companies, enacting laws, and empowering others to take action. Since its founding in 2005, The Humane League has focused on effectively ending the worst abuses in animal agriculture. It has secured animal welfare commitments from thousands of major foodservice providers, restaurants, retailers, food manufacturers, and hospitality leaders worldwide—changing the lives of billions of farm animals suffering daily.

