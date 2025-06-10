The Open Wing Alliance Urges Best Western to Report on its Cage-Free Egg Progress For All Global Brands

Open Wing Alliance Logo

The global hospitality giant uses an estimated 89 million eggs each year, but hasn't reported on its cage-free progress

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Open Wing Alliance (OWA), a global coalition of nearly 100 organizations working to end the abuse of chickens worldwide, is calling on global hospitality powerhouse Best Western Hotels & Resorts to publicly report on its global cage-free progress for all eggs in its supply chain for all locations and brands. The company pledged in 2019 to transition to 100% cage-free eggs by the end of 2025, but has not provided any updates on its progress. Best Western uses an estimated 89,784,000 eggs annually across its portfolio, and has 19 brands and over 4,300 properties in 100 countries.

“We're asking Best Western to provide updates on its cage-free progress and to be transparent,” said Brooke Fane, Sr. Global Campaigns Lead at the Open Wing Alliance. “Hundreds of companies, including direct competitors like Hilton and IHG, have issued detailed global reports. Best Western’s customers and stakeholders deserve the same accountability.”

An estimated 319,516 hens each year are confined in battery cages to supply eggs to Best Western properties. These cages are so small that hens cannot spread their wings, nest, or engage in other natural behaviors. As bird flu spreads, research and evidence point to the conditions of extreme confinement in industrial farming as one of the main contributors to the emergence and spread of infectious diseases. In response, countries such as Austria, Luxembourg, and Switzerland have banned cages entirely, while 11 U.S. states have enacted cage-free laws.

More than 2,700 companies, including 175+ multinational corporations, have pledged to go cage-free. The OWA urges Best Western to join industry leaders by reporting on its global progress across all egg types—shell, liquid, and processed—and across all locations and business models, including franchised and managed properties.

For more information, visit TheOpenWingAlliance.org.

About the Open Wing Alliance (OWA)

Founded in 2016 by The Humane League, the Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition of nearly 100 animal protection organizations in over 75 countries across six continents. The OWA is changing the way the world’s biggest companies treat animals and setting a new standard for corporate farm animal welfare policies locally—in every major market—and globally. Through shared knowledge, resources, and people power, the OWA is united around their goal to end the abuse of chickens worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.